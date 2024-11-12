The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.
Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period. These are 21 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last year.
1. New pubs and closed down venues
2. Ashford Arms, Ashford in the Water
The Ashford Arms reopened in March, following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. RABONA, Matlock
RABONA Sports Bar & Cantina opened its doors on Dale Road in April - taking over the building formerly occupied by the Pointing Dogs pub. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms, Bolsover
Sree Balachandran opened the doors to Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms last month - located on Station Road in Bolsover. Photo: Brian Eyre