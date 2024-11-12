21 pubs that have opened over the last 12 months across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and venues that have closed their doors for the final time

New pubs have been launched and venues have closed down in all corners of the county over the last year – including Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.

Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period. These are 21 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last year.

These are some of the pubs across Derbyshire that have opened their doors or closed for the last time over the last 12 months.

These are some of the pubs across Derbyshire that have opened their doors or closed for the last time over the last 12 months.

The Ashford Arms reopened in March, following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage.

The Ashford Arms reopened in March, following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage.

RABONA Sports Bar & Cantina opened its doors on Dale Road in April - taking over the building formerly occupied by the Pointing Dogs pub.

RABONA Sports Bar & Cantina opened its doors on Dale Road in April - taking over the building formerly occupied by the Pointing Dogs pub.

Sree Balachandran opened the doors to Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms last month - located on Station Road in Bolsover.

Sree Balachandran opened the doors to Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms last month - located on Station Road in Bolsover.

