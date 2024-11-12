Wherever you live in Derbyshire, from the centre of Chesterfield to the scenic countryside of the Peak District, there are great pubs to be found.

The last 12 months have seen several well-loved venues opening their doors again after closing for refurbishments. A number of superb additions are also set to launch across the county in the coming weeks and months.

Sadly, several pubs have closed their doors for the final time in this period. These are 21 pubs that have opened for the first time, undergone major revamps or shut down permanently over the last year.

1 . New pubs and closed down venues These are some of the pubs across Derbyshire that have opened their doors or closed for the last time over the last 12 months. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Ashford Arms, Ashford in the Water The Ashford Arms reopened in March, following an extensive £1.6m refurbishment of the 17th century pub. It was taken on by the same company that run The Maynard in Grindleford and The George in Hathersage. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . RABONA, Matlock RABONA Sports Bar & Cantina opened its doors on Dale Road in April - taking over the building formerly occupied by the Pointing Dogs pub. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales