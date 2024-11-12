Chesterfield has been named one of the best places in the UK for cosy pubs – finishing fourth in a ranking of 73 major towns and cities across the country.
GG.co.uk analysed Google ratings and pub information, available through UseYourLocal.com, across every town and city with populations of at least 100,000.
Each town or city then received an overall cosiness score, with Chesterfield’s 72.72/100 rating being enough to place it in the top four – behind only Gateshead, Blackburn and High Wycombe.
After Chesterfield was rated so highly, we asked Derbyshire Times readers to name their favourite cosy pubs in and around the town – and the full list of their recommendations can be found below.
