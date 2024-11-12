49 of the best cosy pubs across Chesterfield that are recommended by locals – after town is ranked among UK’s best places for cozy boozers

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 12th Nov 2024, 15:06 BST
These are some of the cosiest pubs around Chesterfield – with the town being named among the best places for cosy boozers in the country.

Chesterfield has been named one of the best places in the UK for cosy pubs – finishing fourth in a ranking of 73 major towns and cities across the country.

GG.co.uk analysed Google ratings and pub information, available through UseYourLocal.com, across every town and city with populations of at least 100,000.

Each town or city then received an overall cosiness score, with Chesterfield’s 72.72/100 rating being enough to place it in the top four – behind only Gateshead, Blackburn and High Wycombe.

After Chesterfield was rated so highly, we asked Derbyshire Times readers to name their favourite cosy pubs in and around the town – and the full list of their recommendations can be found below.

These are some of the cosiest local pubs - as recommended by our readers.

1. Cosy pubs

These are some of the cosiest local pubs - as recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Kirsty Gratton-Bircumshaw recommended the Chesterfield Arms.

2. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

Kirsty Gratton-Bircumshaw recommended the Chesterfield Arms. Photo: Brian Eyre

Jamie Houghton recommended The Neptune.

3. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield

Jamie Houghton recommended The Neptune. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chris Palfreyman said: “Chandlers Bar is fantastic, lovely atmosphere and great staff.”

4. Chandlers, Chesterfield

Chris Palfreyman said: “Chandlers Bar is fantastic, lovely atmosphere and great staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

