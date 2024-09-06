48 of the best takeaways across Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Belper, Ripley, Heanor and more – including chip shops, Chinese and Indian takeaways

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 16:06 BST
These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

These are 48 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area, according to Google – and all are perfect places to try over the weekend.

All data was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

These are some of the best rated takeaways across the county.

1. Derbyshire’s best takeaways

These are some of the best rated takeaways across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”

2. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.” Photo: Google

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

3. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

The Chatsworth Fish Bar has a 4.8/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - winning plaudits for their “reasonable prices, decent portion sizes and friendly staff.”

4. Chatsworth Fish Bar, Chatsworth Road

The Chatsworth Fish Bar has a 4.8/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - winning plaudits for their “reasonable prices, decent portion sizes and friendly staff.” Photo: Google

