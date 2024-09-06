I visited new Derbyshire Indian restaurant - to try famous Momo dumplings and the chef’s special curry

Gurkha Aroma opened its doors on Welbeck Road on Saturday, August 31 - and proved to be very popular with all tables booked on the launch day.

We visited the restaurant serving Indian and Nepalese cuisine this week to meet the owners and try some of the signature dishes recommended by the head chef.

It was a gloomy rainy afternoon in Boslover and Ghurka Aroma restaurant felt like a cosy, bright envelope sealing me away from the miserable day.

The restaurant was full of light and vibrant colours with red and gold dominating the decor and a beautiful flower wall.

We were welcomed by friendly staff who explained that the venue was a family-run business set up by two brothers Bibek Aryal and Biras Aryal, alongside their father Rukmagat Aryal.

The head chef Khim Grautam has extensive experience - having worked as a chef in Dheli, India, in Dubai and in England.

Bibek, the owner of the restaurant, said: “I worked in hospitality since I was at uni and I later co-owned a restaurant. I wanted to have my own restaurant and opening it with my family makes it more special.

"Having our own restaurant means we have full control over what food we offer and how every dish is prepared. We make everything freshly in the restaurant so we can ensure the quality of the products and give the food a home feel.

"We have mild, moderate and spicy dishes for customers with different preferences. We have some vegetarian options on our menu including dull but if someone visits us and lets us know about being vegetarian or having other food requirements we will talk to them about their favourite curries and flavours and serve a personalised dish for them.”

Bibek and his family who are originally from Nepal, live in Nottingham but decided to open Ghurka Aroma in Bolsover as they thought the Derbyshire town was a better fit for their venue.

Bibek said: “We did a lot of research about the local area and Bolsover was missing a restaurant like ours. There was an indian place here before but it closed. We thought this was a perfect place for a blend of Indian and Nepalese cuisine.

“I like that Bolsover is not too big and crowded or too small. I think the castle is quite nice and the people are very friendly. We had a lot of support from the Bolsover Council which helped us with all paperwork and requirements.”

Speaking about the opening night, Bibek added: “The opening night went very smooth. I was a bit stressed before, it was the first day and all tables were booked with all customers arriving at a similar time. But it all went well, the food came out at the right time and we had a lot of positive feedback.

“Feedback is very important for us because we want to make sure our customers are enjoying their meals and if they are unhappy with anything we can improve it.”

After the chat about the restaurant, I was invited to try some of the food offered. I was first presented with crispy Popodom alongside a tray of pickles including onion, mango chutney and mint dip.

The mango chutney was my favourite with a blend of sweet and tangy flavours. The onion pickle, which included cucumber, carrot, mango and notes of tomato was the richest of the sauces. The mint sauce was delicate and refreshing creating a perfect contrast to the two other dips.

After I decided to try Momo dumplings with minced chicken filling, a traditional Nepalese dish served with a side of fresh homemade blended tomato sauce full of spices and herbs. The waiting time was about 20 minutes as dumplings are freshly made from scratch for each guest.

The starter was served beautifully with dumplings presented neatly on a plate with little sauce patterns painted on the sides by chefs and a vibrant dip in a separate ramekin.

Bibek explained that traditionally the sauce served in Nepal is very spicy, but to cater for the British taste palette, the chef prepares a milder version which still includes traditional ingredients.

I first tried the dumplings without the sauce and they were full of flavour, but pairing them with the sauce took the dish to the next dimension. Tomatoes, ginger and garlic were blended together perfectly, adding a hint of freshness and spice to the dumplings.

I absolutely loved the starter and I was soon told that Momo dumplings can also be served as a main dish with a bigger portion.

Before the main course, I was asked a few questions about my spice tolerance and favourite curries, and based on my preferences, I was recommended the Royal Aroma curry.

I usually enjoy the popular chicken Tikka Masala and Bibek explained that Royal Aroma has a similar level of spice but has more flavour.

The main course arrived soon with sauce served in a little bowl on top of the plate, with a side of freshly baked warm naan bread and broken rice.

The sauce was creamy and sweet at first but later full of various flavours, with a hint of spice. The tender chicken was a perfect addition to the dish.

I could taste notes of cumin and ginger in the sauce but Bibek could not reveal the list of spices used in the dish as they are a part of the head chef’s secret recipe.

After trying Royal Aroma, I don’t think that I will ever be able to go back to traditional chicken tikka masala which seems bland in comparison.

I really enjoyed my evening at Gurkha Aroma – with professional and friendly staff offering personalised recommendations and absolutely delicious freshly made food.

With the prices ranging from about £6 for the majority of the starters to the most expensive mains costing about £11.95, the Bolsover restaurant is an affordable place to try and enjoy top-quality Indian and Nepalese cuisine in Derbyshire.

