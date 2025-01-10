47 of the best places to visit for a Sunday roast dinner or carvery in 2025 across Derbyshire and the Peak District –according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 10th Jan 2025, 15:29 GMT
These are some of the most popular places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit during 2025.

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

We have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places in 2025?

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.”

