The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

We have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places in 2025?

Best places for roast dinners These are some of the most popular places to visit for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire.

The Manners, Bakewell The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: "Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again."

Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its "lovely atmosphere" and "fantastic food."