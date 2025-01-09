57 of the best cafes to visit in 2025 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews and recommendations from locals

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 9th Jan 2025, 14:59 GMT
These are some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms across the county – perfect to visit during 2025.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 57 of the best-rated cafes, tea rooms and bistros, based on Google reviews – which should feature at the top of your list of new places to visit over 2025.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Derbyshire’s best cafes

These are some of the most popular cafes, tea rooms and bistros across the county. Photo: jason chadwick

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 376 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.”

2. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 376 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.” Photo: Google

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 944 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food.

3. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 944 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food. Photo: Google

Koo has a 4.5/5 rating based on 369 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.”

4. Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Koo has a 4.5/5 rating based on 369 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.” Photo: Brian Eyre

