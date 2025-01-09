Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 57 of the best-rated cafes, tea rooms and bistros, based on Google reviews – which should feature at the top of your list of new places to visit over 2025.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Derbyshire's best cafes These are some of the most popular cafes, tea rooms and bistros across the county.

2 . Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 376 Google reviews - winning praise for their "tasty food" and "very nice staff."

3 . Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 944 Google reviews - winning customers over with their "delicious" food.