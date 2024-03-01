These are 44 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews left on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.
All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Highly-rated restaurants
These restaurants across the county come highly recommended by other customers. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google
4. Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 561 Google reviews. One customer said: “The focaccia is fresh, the garlic bread is cheesy and irresistible and the pasta is excellent.” Photo: Brian Eyre