News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

44 of the best restaurants to visit for Mother’s Day 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District — according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit on Mother’s Day.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Mar 2024, 13:44 GMT

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, there are plenty of great restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District if you’re planning a special day out.

These are 44 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews left on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.

READ THIS: Here are 10 stunning scenic walks to try in the Peak District

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

These restaurants across the county come highly recommended by other customers.

1. Highly-rated restaurants

These restaurants across the county come highly recommended by other customers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.”

2. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 561 Google reviews. One customer said: “The focaccia is fresh, the garlic bread is cheesy and irresistible and the pasta is excellent.”

4. Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 561 Google reviews. One customer said: “The focaccia is fresh, the garlic bread is cheesy and irresistible and the pasta is excellent.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictChesterfieldDerbyshireGoogle