44 of the best places for a full English or cooked breakfast this weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick
Published 25th Jul 2024, 11:58 BST
These are some of the most popular spots for a cooked breakfast or full English across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews.

Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious full English.

If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county for a cooked breakfast, these are 44 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings – according to Google reviews.

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

There are plenty of great places to enjoy a cooked breakfast across the county.

1. Best places for breakfast in Derbyshire

There are plenty of great places to enjoy a cooked breakfast across the county.Photo: Brian Eyre

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.”

2. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.”Photo: Google

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.”

3. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.”Photo: Google

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.”

4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.”Photo: Brian Eyre

