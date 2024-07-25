Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious full English.
If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county for a cooked breakfast, these are 44 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings – according to Google reviews.
All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Best places for breakfast in Derbyshire
There are plenty of great places to enjoy a cooked breakfast across the county.Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton
This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.”Photo: Google
3. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton
Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.”Photo: Google
4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.”Photo: Brian Eyre