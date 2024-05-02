If you’re making plans for breakfast over the bank holiday weekend, these are 44 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings for their breakfast offerings.
All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Best places for breakfast
These are some of the most popular breakfast spots across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton
This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google
3. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton
Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.” Photo: Google
4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield
Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.” Photo: Brian Eyre