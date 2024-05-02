44 of the best places for a bank holiday weekend breakfast or full English across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular spots for breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit over the bank holiday weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 2nd May 2024, 14:23 BST

If you’re making plans for breakfast over the bank holiday weekend, these are 44 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings for their breakfast offerings.

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the most popular breakfast spots across the county.

1. Best places for breakfast

These are some of the most popular breakfast spots across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.”

2. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.”

3. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.” Photo: Google

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.”

4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.” Photo: Brian Eyre

