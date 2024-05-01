33 of the best pubs and restaurants for a Sunday roast or carvery this bank holiday weekend across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit over the bank holiday weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st May 2024, 11:59 BST

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

If you’re heading out over the bank holiday weekend, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Best pubs for roast dinners

These are some of the most popular spots for roast dinners across Derbyshire. Photo: Dean Atkins Photography/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.”

2. The Prince of Wales, Baslow

The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.” Photo: Google

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

3. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google

