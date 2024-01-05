News you can trust since 1855
43 of the best cafes, bistros and tea rooms you need to visit in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms across the county – perfect places to visit in 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jan 2024, 14:37 GMT

Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 43 of the best-rated cafes, tea rooms and bistros, based on Google reviews – which should feature at the top of your list of new places to visit in 2024.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best cafes across the county.

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.”

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food.

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 297 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.”

