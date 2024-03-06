42 of the best takeaways you need to try across Chesterfield, Matlock, Belper, Alfreton, Dronfield, Clay Cross and more, based on Google reviews – including chip shops, Indian and Chinese takeaways

These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 6th Mar 2024, 15:23 GMT

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

These are 40 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area, according to Google – and all are perfect places to try over the weekend.

All data was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

These are some of the best takeaways in the area.

1. Highly-rated takeaways

These are some of the best takeaways in the area. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.”

2. Chesters, Sheffield Road

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”

3. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.” Photo: Google

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

4. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

