These restaurants across the county come highly recommended by other customers.

41 of the best restaurants across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District — according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks – based on Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST

The people of Chesterfield and Derbyshire are fortunate to have an array of great restaurants on their doorstep, with something to satisfy everybody's tastes.

These are 41 of the highest-rated local eateries – according to reviews left on Google. As well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.

All data was taken from Google and the restaurants are not ranked in any particular order.

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.”

1. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said: “Great little place. Good atmosphere, attentive service and quality food and drinks. Would definitely recommend.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.7/5 rating based on 488 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google

Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 561 Google reviews. One customer said: “The focaccia is fresh, the garlic bread is cheesy and irresistible and the pasta is excellent.”

3. Nonnas, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Nonnas has a 4.1/5 rating based on 561 Google reviews. One customer said: “The focaccia is fresh, the garlic bread is cheesy and irresistible and the pasta is excellent.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 179 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

4. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 179 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

