News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death
Families flocked to Eastwood Park in Hasland on Sunday to enjoy the annual gala.Families flocked to Eastwood Park in Hasland on Sunday to enjoy the annual gala.
Families flocked to Eastwood Park in Hasland on Sunday to enjoy the annual gala.

12 photos show families enjoying fun in the sun at Hasland's annual gala

Families flocked to Eastwood Park in Hasland on Sunday to enjoy the annual gala.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST

The day of fun in the sun included a range of stalls from local businesses and organisations as well as a dog show, Punch and Judy, fairground rides, garland dancers and an organ grinder.

Fire fighters from Chesterfield’s Green Watch spoke to the crowds and Chesterfield Mayor Mick Brady and Mayoress Suzie Perkins were also in attendance.

Hasland photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture the event.

Families enjoyed the fairground rides and the annual gala.

1. Hasland Gala

Families enjoyed the fairground rides and the annual gala. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
A fun dog show was among the attractions.

2. Hasland Gala

A fun dog show was among the attractions. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Chesterfield Garland Dancers entertained the crowds.

3. Hasland Gala

Chesterfield Garland Dancers entertained the crowds. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Punch and Judy is always a family favourite.

4. Hasland Gala

Punch and Judy is always a family favourite. Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Chesterfield