12 photos show families enjoying fun in the sun at Hasland's annual gala
Families flocked to Eastwood Park in Hasland on Sunday to enjoy the annual gala.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:05 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST
The day of fun in the sun included a range of stalls from local businesses and organisations as well as a dog show, Punch and Judy, fairground rides, garland dancers and an organ grinder.
Fire fighters from Chesterfield’s Green Watch spoke to the crowds and Chesterfield Mayor Mick Brady and Mayoress Suzie Perkins were also in attendance.
Hasland photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to capture the event.
Page 1 of 3