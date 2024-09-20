41 of the best places for a Sunday roast dinner across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 20th Sep 2024, 13:49 BST
These are some of the most popular places to enjoy a roast dinner across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – ideal places to visit this weekend.

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

If you’re heading out over the weekend, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that are highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places to visit for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire.

1. Best places for a roast dinner

These are some of the best places to visit for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.”

2. The Manners, Bakewell

The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.”

3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.”

4. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.” Photo: Google

