41 of the best places for a Sunday roast dinner across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.
If you’re heading out over the weekend, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that are highly recommended for their roasts.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Best places for a roast dinner
These are some of the best places to visit for a Sunday roast across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Manners, Bakewell
The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google
3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley
The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google
4. The Bulls Head, Monyash
The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “fantastic Sunday roast in a beautiful location.” Photo: Google