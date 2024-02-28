News you can trust since 1855
41 of the best places for a Mother’s Day breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular spots for breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit on Mother’s Day.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Feb 2024, 14:21 GMT

If you’re looking to celebrate Mother’s Day by heading out for breakfast, these are 41 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings for their breakfast offerings.

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1. Mother’s Day breakfast

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.”

2. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.”

3. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews, and was described as a “great place to have a full English.” Photo: Google

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.”

4. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.” Photo: Brian Eyre

