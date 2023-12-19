News you can trust since 1855
40 of the best takeaways to try across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Clay Cross, Matlock, Belper, Alfreton and more, based on Google reviews – including chip shops, Indian and Chinese takeaways

These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire – according to Google reviews.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 19th Dec 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 19th Dec 2023, 14:16 GMT

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

After all the effort of cooking on Christmas Day, these are 40 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area – perfect places to try over the Christmas period.

All information was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

These takeaways are highly recommended by other customers.

1. Popular takeaways

These takeaways are highly recommended by other customers. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.”

2. Chesters, Sheffield Road

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”

3. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.” Photo: Google

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

4. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

