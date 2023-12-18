'Hidden gem' in beautiful Peak District village on the property market for the first time
The property sits in an elevated position on Back Lane, Castleton, with views up towards Mam Tor and Winnats Pass.
Making its debut on the market with a price tag of £750,000, the individually designed bungalow known as Winnats View was built in the 1990s in the grounds of The Lodge.
There are two double bedrooms, a generous lounge, a spacious kitchen diner and utility room and a separate office/study.
The vendors have had drawings completed for a loft conversion to add more bedrooms and bathrooms. No planning permissions have been sought or promised for this.
Estate agent Gascoigne Halman says: “Surrounded by well manicured and maintained gardens, benefiting from a large garage, various other outbuildings, and backing on to open countryside to the rear the property provides a peaceful and tranquil setting whilst remaining convenient for the local amenities.”
The property is listed for sale on Zoopla. For further details call 01298 437449.