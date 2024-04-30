39 of the best country pubs to visit over the bank holiday weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit over the bank holiday weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Apr 2024, 11:56 BST

Derbyshire is home to a number of brilliant country pubs – with great venues to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 39 of Derbyshire’s best country pubs, according to Google reviews – and should be at the top of your list of places to try over the bank holiday weekend.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of Derbyshire and the Peak District’s best-rated country pubs.

Country pubs

These are some of Derbyshire and the Peak District’s best-rated country pubs. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

2. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.”

3. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.” Photo: Google

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.”

4. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.” Photo: Google

