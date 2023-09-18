News you can trust since 1855
39 of the best cafes and tea rooms to visit across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms across the county – perfect places to visit this week.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Sep 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2023, 12:01 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 39 of the best-rated tea rooms, bistros and cafes in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the most recommended cafes in the area.

1. Top cafes

These are some of the most recommended cafes in the area. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.”

2. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.” Photo: Google

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food.

3. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food. Photo: Google

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 297 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.”

4. Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 297 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.” Photo: Brian Eyre

