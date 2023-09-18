These are some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms across the county – perfect places to visit this week.

Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 39 of the best-rated tea rooms, bistros and cafes in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their "tasty food" and "very nice staff."

Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their "delicious" food.