36 of the best takeaways to try across Chesterfield, Dronfield, Belper, Matlock, Clay Cross and more – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

Whether you’re looking for a chippy tea, a chow mein or a chicken tikka, these are 36 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area.

READ THIS: 18 new restaurants, cafés, shops and takeaways that opened in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last 12 months

All information was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.”

1. Chesters, Sheffield Road

Chesters has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,591 Google reviews - with one customer praising the “absolutely delicious food” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.”

2. Golden Lee, Newbold Road, Chesterfield

Golden Lee has a 4.4/5 rating based on 188 Google reviews - winning praise for its “fantastic service” and “quality food.” Photo: Google

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.”

3. Mint Leaf, Stonelow Road, Dronfield

Mint Leaf has a 4.4/5 rating based on 327 Google reviews - winning praise for its “superb food, service and atmosphere.” Photo: Google

The Chatsworth Fish Bar has a 4.8/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - winning plaudits for their “reasonable prices, decent portion sizes and friendly staff.”

4. Chatsworth Fish Bar, Chatsworth Road

The Chatsworth Fish Bar has a 4.8/5 rating based on 68 Google reviews - winning plaudits for their “reasonable prices, decent portion sizes and friendly staff.” Photo: Google

