News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
These businesses have opened their doors over the last year.These businesses have opened their doors over the last year.
These businesses have opened their doors over the last year.

18 new restaurants, cafés, shops and takeaways that opened in Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last 12 months

A number of new shops, restaurants, takeaways and cafés have opened their doors to customers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the last year.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:04 BST

Chesterfield and Derbyshire have an array of great places to eat and shop – and there have been plenty of new additions over the last 12 months.

READ THIS: All of the cancelled and delayed flights from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport on Monday, August 14

From major national retailers and chains to independent restaurants and cafes, these are 18 businesses that have launched or re-opened in Chesterfield and Derbyshire since August 2022.

Fat Pig BBQ was launched on Saltergate in September last year, replacing the old Spire Frier.

1. Fat Pig BBQ, Chesterfield

Fat Pig BBQ was launched on Saltergate in September last year, replacing the old Spire Frier. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Taco Bell opened its doors back in November.

2. Taco Bell, Alma Leisure Park

Taco Bell opened its doors back in November. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Cafe One is another addition to Chesterfield town centre, opening in December.

3. Cafe One, Chesterfield

Cafe One is another addition to Chesterfield town centre, opening in December. Photo: Destination Chesterfield

Photo Sales
The Fork & Furrow, the new restaurant at the White Hart Inn at Moorwood Moor, opened in April following a £50,000 refurbishment.

4. Fork & Furrow at the White Hart, Moorwood Moor

The Fork & Furrow, the new restaurant at the White Hart Inn at Moorwood Moor, opened in April following a £50,000 refurbishment. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldEast MidlandsManchesterBirmingham Airport