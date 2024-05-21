Derbyshire and the Peak District are the perfect places for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a delicious meal at a country pub.
These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews – and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Dog-friendly pubs
2. White Lion, Great Longstone
The White Lion has a 4.6/5 rating based on 453 Google reviews. One customer described the venue as a “wonderful family and dog-friendly village pub. The food menu for both kids and adults is great with a wide range of delicious options to choose from.” Photo: Google
3. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow
The Devonshire Arms has a 4.2/5 rating based on 1,296 Google reviews. One customer praised the “nice staff” and said that dogs were “very welcome.” Photo: Google
4. The Bulls Head, Monyash
The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,297 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google