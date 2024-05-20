16 Chesterfield restaurants and cafes no longer with us that we'd would love to eat in again

There has never been a shortage of places to eat out in Chesterfield – whether that’s grabbing a full English or enjoying fine-dining.
Sadly, not all the restaurants where we’ve enjoyed great food are still with us today.
Here are the 16 places we miss the most – including a popular former fish and chip restaurant, in Falcon Yard.
1. Woodheads cafe
Woodheads cafe on the High Street, seen from Packers Row in 1975. The building is now home to Rebel menswear. DT readers remembered the chips, beans and thin soft sliced white bread and a huge "silver" teapot. Photo: Woodheads cafe
2. Buckingham's
Buckingham's restaurant, on Newbold Road, was a firm favourite for foodies. Famous as 'The Restaurant with One Table’ it opened in 2000 and served it's last dish in 2019 following the sad death of owner and chef Nick Buckingham. It was unique in the town as all customers dined round one table, and there was no menu. Photo: dt
3. Calabria
Multi award-winning Calabria fed the town's appetite for Italian fare when it was opened by brothers Vittorio and Sev Risorto in 2010. The Glumangate restaurant was praised as "a local gem" in The Good Food Guide of 2015. Customers posted their last reviews of Calabria online in 2017. Photo: dt
4. Mr Pang's
Mr Pang's was a popular Chinese restaurant on the bottom of Lordsmill Street. Today the building is home to The Divan restaurant. Photo: DT