36 of the best country pubs that are perfect to try over the Easter weekend across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit over Easter.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Mar 2024, 14:32 GMT

Derbyshire is home to a number of lovely country pubs – with visitors and residents able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

These are 36 of Derbyshire’s best country pubs – and should be at the top of your list of places to try over the Easter weekend.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the county’s most popular country pubs.

These are some of the county's most popular country pubs.

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.”

The Bridge Inn, Calver

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 823 Google reviews. One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.”

The Scotsman's Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

