Derbyshire is home to a number of lovely country pubs – with visitors and residents able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

These are 36 of Derbyshire’s best country pubs – and should be at the top of your list of places to try over the Easter weekend.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

Country pubs These are some of the county's most popular country pubs.

The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a "beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District", where "well-behaved dogs are welcome."

The Bridge Inn, Calver The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its "lovely food."