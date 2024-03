The property at Johnson Lane, Bakewell comprises a seven-bed guest house, four two-bedroom modern flats, two one-bedroom studio flats, 17 bathrooms, two large outbuildings and 17 eco pods.

Sixteen acres of land in the beautiful countryside are included in the sale.

The freehold property is just over two miles from both Monyash C of E Primary School and Longstone C of E Primary School.

Listed for sale on Zoopla, the property is marketed by Griffin Property Co, call 01702 787363.

