33 of the best pubs with great beer gardens and scenic views – perfect to enjoy the sunny weather tomorrow across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:18 BST
These pubs offer some of the best beer gardens and countryside views across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit tomorrow as hot weather arrives.

Friday is set to bring sunny weather and highs of 24° – so why not visit a local pub and enjoy what could be the last hot spell of 2024?

If you’re unsure of where to head for a drink, these pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District offer great beer gardens and scenic countryside views.

These 33 venues were recommended for their beer gardens and views by other visitors. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

These are some of the best pubs to visit tomorrow as the sunny weather arrives across Derbyshire.

1. Best pubs to visit and enjoy the sunny weather

These are some of the best pubs to visit tomorrow as the sunny weather arrives across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Peacock Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 158 Google reviews. One customer praised the “friendly staff” and the “nice beer garden.”

2. Peacock Inn, Chatsworth Road, Brampton

The Peacock Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 158 Google reviews. One customer praised the “friendly staff” and the “nice beer garden.” Photo: Google

Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 796 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.”

3. Junction, Chesterfield

Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 796 Google reviews - impressing customers with their “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Neptune Beer Emporium has a 4.7/5 rating based on 363 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “lovely beer garden.”

4. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield

The Neptune Beer Emporium has a 4.7/5 rating based on 363 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “lovely beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

