Friday is set to bring sunny weather and highs of 24° – so why not visit a local pub and enjoy what could be the last hot spell of 2024?

If you’re unsure of where to head for a drink, these pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District offer great beer gardens and scenic countryside views.

These 33 venues were recommended for their beer gardens and views by other visitors. All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.

1 . Best pubs to visit and enjoy the sunny weather These are some of the best pubs to visit tomorrow as the sunny weather arrives across Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Peacock Inn, Chatsworth Road, Brampton The Peacock Inn has a 4.5/5 rating based on 158 Google reviews. One customer praised the "friendly staff" and the "nice beer garden." Photo: Google

3 . Junction, Chesterfield Junction has a 4.6/5 rating based on 796 Google reviews - impressing customers with their "great beer garden." Photo: Brian Eyre