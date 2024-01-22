News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING

33 of the best cosy pubs to visit in 2024 across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – including country inns offering scenic views – according to Google reviews

There are some great cosy pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit in 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:08 GMT

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are blessed with an array of brilliant country pubs – perfect places to spend an afternoon in 2024.

READ THIS: 18 remarkable photos show abandoned vintage cars and carriages discovered by urban explorer in Derbyshire

Whether you’re looking for a well-earned pint after a weekend stroll through the countryside, or somewhere to enjoy a great meal, these are 33 of the best cosy pubs in Derbyshire.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any order.

These are some of Derbyshire’s cosiest pubs.

1. Cosy pubs

These are some of Derbyshire’s cosiest pubs. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre/Jason Chadwick

Photo Sales
The Devonshire Arms at Beeley has a 4.4/5 rating based on 854 Google reviews - winning praise for their “lovely food” and “friendly service.”

2. The Devonshire Arms, Beeley

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley has a 4.4/5 rating based on 854 Google reviews - winning praise for their “lovely food” and “friendly service.” Photo: jason chadwick

Photo Sales
The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,188 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.”

3. Grouse and Claret, Rowsley

The Grouse and Claret has a 4/5 rating based on 2,188 Google reviews. One customer said: “Nice pub with nice views from the rear garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,300 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.”

4. The Fishpond, South Parade, Matlock Bath

This pub has a 4.4/5 rating based on 2,300 Google reviews - with one visitor praising the “lovely views.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictChesterfieldGoogle