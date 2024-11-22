33 of the best cafes recommended by locals across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit during a winter day trip

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 10:59 GMT
If you’re planning a day trip across Derbyshire and the Peak District over the winter months, these cafes should be at the top of your list.

Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great cafes – and we asked our readers to recommend their favourites.

Whether you’re visiting Derbyshire this winter for a scenic hike, or to stroll around one of its many picturesque towns and villages, there are few better places than the cafes listed here to escape from the cold for a drink or a bite to eat.

The full list can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be added?

These are some of the best cafes across the county - according to our readers.

1. Derbyshire cafes

These are some of the best cafes across the county - according to our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Jane Kennedy said: “Hackney House, Barlow. Wonderful cafe.”

2. Hackney House Café & Deli, Hackney Lane, Barlow

Jane Kennedy said: “Hackney House, Barlow. Wonderful cafe.” Photo: Google

Debbie Coward said: “The Edensor Tea Cottage, Chatsworth. Fab coffee, delicious home-cooked food and cakes, and supports many local producers. Excellent.”

3. Edensor Tea Cottage, Edensor

Debbie Coward said: “The Edensor Tea Cottage, Chatsworth. Fab coffee, delicious home-cooked food and cakes, and supports many local producers. Excellent.” Photo: jason chadwick

Richard Heaton recommended the Bridge House cafe at Ambergate.

4. Bridge House, Ambergate

Richard Heaton recommended the Bridge House cafe at Ambergate. Photo: Google

