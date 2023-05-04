32 of the best takeaways to try across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the bank holiday – based on Google reviews
These are some of the most popular takeaways across Chesterfield and Derbyshire.
Chesterfield and Derbyshire are home to a number of great takeaways – with something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.
Whether you’re looking for a chippy tea, a chow mein or a chicken tikka, these are 32 of the best-reviewed takeaways across the area.
READ THIS: Iconic Chesterfield music shop Hudson's remembered in photos - as store to be honoured with a blue plaque
All information was taken from Google, and the eateries have not been ranked in any order.