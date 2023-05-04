News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters
2 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
4 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
4 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
5 hours ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
7 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
Keith Hudson in the store which is still much missed to this dayKeith Hudson in the store which is still much missed to this day
Keith Hudson in the store which is still much missed to this day

Iconic Chesterfield music shop Hudson's remembered in photos - as store to be honoured with a blue plaque

It’s a name that dominated vinyl sales for decades and supplied thousands of instruments to Chesterfield’s aspiring pop stars.

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley
Published 4th May 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:20 BST

Say the name Hudson’s to anyone of a certain age in the town and they’ll have fond memories of the music business and record shop that was a fixture of the town centre for over 100 years.

Now the iconic Chesterfield town centre institution, will be honoured with a blue plaque later this year.

To mark the achievement, we’ve had a dig through our archives to bring you these great images of the much-missed Hudson’s – and the people that worked there – over the years.

Husdons staff say goodbye as they closed after 104 years trading in 2012. Seen here are family faces behind the counter Julian Turner, Keith Hudson, Ally Brown and Patricia Ireland

1. Hudson's

Husdons staff say goodbye as they closed after 104 years trading in 2012. Seen here are family faces behind the counter Julian Turner, Keith Hudson, Ally Brown and Patricia Ireland Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
As well as selling records, cassettes and eventually CDs, Hudson's also had shops selling musical instruments. This branch of their empire of shops on the end of Burlington Street, is today home to Salon DM hairdressers.

2. Hudson's.jpg

As well as selling records, cassettes and eventually CDs, Hudson's also had shops selling musical instruments. This branch of their empire of shops on the end of Burlington Street, is today home to Salon DM hairdressers. Photo: Hudson's

Photo Sales
The bag that brought home so much music to homes across north Derbyshire

3. Hudson's

The bag that brought home so much music to homes across north Derbyshire Photo: Hansons

Photo Sales
Husdon's was a family business through its 105 of trading in the town. Here the grandchildren of its founder say goodbye - Kathleen Hudson, Edward hudson, Brian Syddall and Keith Hudson.

4. Husdon's

Husdon's was a family business through its 105 of trading in the town. Here the grandchildren of its founder say goodbye - Kathleen Hudson, Edward hudson, Brian Syddall and Keith Hudson. Photo: Marisa Cashill

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Chesterfield