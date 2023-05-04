Iconic Chesterfield music shop Hudson's remembered in photos - as store to be honoured with a blue plaque
It’s a name that dominated vinyl sales for decades and supplied thousands of instruments to Chesterfield’s aspiring pop stars.
Say the name Hudson’s to anyone of a certain age in the town and they’ll have fond memories of the music business and record shop that was a fixture of the town centre for over 100 years.
Now the iconic Chesterfield town centre institution, will be honoured with a blue plaque later this year.
To mark the achievement, we’ve had a dig through our archives to bring you these great images of the much-missed Hudson’s – and the people that worked there – over the years.
