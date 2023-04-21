Derbyshire property: £1.2million farmhouse with stables and menage near Chesterfield
A beautiful eight-bedroom farmhouse set in approximately 17 acres of land near Chesterfield offers prospective new owners the opportunity of a revenue stream.
The property at Dingle Bank, Calow, is on the market for £1,200,000.
Located down a quiet country lane that offers the luxury of privacy, the period farmhouse has 14 stables, a tack room and an equestrian menage that could generate livery income.
Its current owners have lovingly restored and upgraded the farmhouse, retaining original features such as high ceilings and a grand fireplace in the formal living room and adding modern touches associated with contemporary living.
An open-plan kitchen, dining and living room offers plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The extended room has glass skylights in the kitchen and bi-fold doors have been fitted which give access to the garden and flood the space with natural light.
Adjoining the main house is a separate living space which provides a living room, bathroom and a double bedroom. This would be the perfect space for a family member looking to stay over or an opportunity for an Airbnb.
Accessed from the kitchen diner or orangery is an additional one-bedroom apartment which has a separate kitchn and living room. This accommodation would suit an elderly relative or teenager looking for a private living space within a family home.
The orangery provides views across the beautiful garden while amazing views of the countryside beyond the garden can be enjoyed from the outdoor patio where there is a lovely seating area.
