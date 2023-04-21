A beautiful eight-bedroom farmhouse set in approximately 17 acres of land near Chesterfield offers prospective new owners the opportunity of a revenue stream.

The property at Dingle Bank, Calow, is on the market for £1,200,000.

Located down a quiet country lane that offers the luxury of privacy, the period farmhouse has 14 stables, a tack room and an equestrian menage that could generate livery income.

Its current owners have lovingly restored and upgraded the farmhouse, retaining original features such as high ceilings and a grand fireplace in the formal living room and adding modern touches associated with contemporary living.

An open-plan kitchen, dining and living room offers plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The extended room has glass skylights in the kitchen and bi-fold doors have been fitted which give access to the garden and flood the space with natural light.

Adjoining the main house is a separate living space which provides a living room, bathroom and a double bedroom. This would be the perfect space for a family member looking to stay over or an opportunity for an Airbnb.

Accessed from the kitchen diner or orangery is an additional one-bedroom apartment which has a separate kitchn and living room. This accommodation would suit an elderly relative or teenager looking for a private living space within a family home.

The orangery provides views across the beautiful garden while amazing views of the countryside beyond the garden can be enjoyed from the outdoor patio where there is a lovely seating area.

Featured on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Frank Innes – Chesterfield. For more details, call 01246 383239.

1 . Dingle Bank, Calow On the market for £1.2million, the property at Dingle Bank, Calow, is located down a country lane. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen This beautiful kitchen has plenty of work space and storage cupboards to keep budding masterchefs happy. Note the lovely lantern in the roof that helps to fill the room with natural light. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Orangery Enjoy the views of the garden whatever the weather from this elegant conservatory. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Living room The living room retains period features of a high ceiling and a grand fireplace. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3