News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
11 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
54 minutes ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
2 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
3 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

Derbyshire property: £1.2million farmhouse with stables and menage near Chesterfield

A beautiful eight-bedroom farmhouse set in approximately 17 acres of land near Chesterfield offers prospective new owners the opportunity of a revenue stream.

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:40 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:41 BST

The property at Dingle Bank, Calow, is on the market for £1,200,000.

Located down a quiet country lane that offers the luxury of privacy, the period farmhouse has 14 stables, a tack room and an equestrian menage that could generate livery income.

Its current owners have lovingly restored and upgraded the farmhouse, retaining original features such as high ceilings and a grand fireplace in the formal living room and adding modern touches associated with contemporary living.

An open-plan kitchen, dining and living room offers plenty of space for entertaining friends and family. The extended room has glass skylights in the kitchen and bi-fold doors have been fitted which give access to the garden and flood the space with natural light.

Adjoining the main house is a separate living space which provides a living room, bathroom and a double bedroom. This would be the perfect space for a family member looking to stay over or an opportunity for an Airbnb.

Accessed from the kitchen diner or orangery is an additional one-bedroom apartment which has a separate kitchn and living room. This accommodation would suit an elderly relative or teenager looking for a private living space within a family home.

The orangery provides views across the beautiful garden while amazing views of the countryside beyond the garden can be enjoyed from the outdoor patio where there is a lovely seating area.

Featured on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Frank Innes – Chesterfield. For more details, call 01246 383239.

On the market for £1.2million, the property at Dingle Bank, Calow, is located down a country lane.

1. Dingle Bank, Calow

On the market for £1.2million, the property at Dingle Bank, Calow, is located down a country lane. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This beautiful kitchen has plenty of work space and storage cupboards to keep budding masterchefs happy. Note the lovely lantern in the roof that helps to fill the room with natural light.

2. Kitchen

This beautiful kitchen has plenty of work space and storage cupboards to keep budding masterchefs happy. Note the lovely lantern in the roof that helps to fill the room with natural light. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Enjoy the views of the garden whatever the weather from this elegant conservatory.

3. Orangery

Enjoy the views of the garden whatever the weather from this elegant conservatory. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The living room retains period features of a high ceiling and a grand fireplace.

4. Living room

The living room retains period features of a high ceiling and a grand fireplace. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshireCalowZooplaAirbnb