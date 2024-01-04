There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit in 2024.

Derbyshire is home to a number of lovely country pubs – with visitors and residents able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

These are 26 of Derbyshire’s best country pubs – and should be at the top of your list of places to try in 2024.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a "beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District", where "well-behaved dogs are welcome."