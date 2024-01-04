News you can trust since 1855
32 of the best country pubs you need to try in 2024 across the Peak District, Chesterfield and Derbyshire – based on Google reviews

There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit in 2024.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:47 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 13:49 GMT

Derbyshire is home to a number of lovely country pubs – with visitors and residents able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

These are 26 of Derbyshire’s best country pubs – and should be at the top of your list of places to try in 2024.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the pubs that feature on the list.

1. Derbyshire pubs

These are some of the pubs that feature on the list. Photo: Google/Brian Eyre

These are some of the best rated country pubs in the county.

2. Country pubs

These are some of the best rated country pubs in the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.”

3. The Bulls Head, Monyash

The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.”

4. The Bridge Inn, Calver

The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.” Photo: Google

