These are some of the most recommended cafes in the area.

31 of the best cafes, tea rooms and bistros across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms across the county.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Apr 2023, 11:13 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.

These are 31 of the best-rated tea rooms, bistros and cafes in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks – based on Google reviews.

All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.”

1. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.” Photo: Google

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food.

2. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food. Photo: Google

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 297 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.”

3. Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 297 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Café Nellie has a 4.9/5 rating based on 22 Google reviews. One customer said the food was “freshly made and the customer service was impeccable.”

4. Café Nellie, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield

Café Nellie has a 4.9/5 rating based on 22 Google reviews. One customer said the food was “freshly made and the customer service was impeccable.” Photo: Brian Eyre

