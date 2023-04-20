31 of the best cafes, tea rooms and bistros across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – based on Google reviews

These are some of the most popular cafes, bistros and tea rooms across the county.
Derbyshire and the Peak District certainly aren’t short of places to stop for a coffee and a bite to eat – with great cafes to be found in every corner of the county.
These are 31 of the best-rated tea rooms, bistros and cafes in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks – based on Google reviews.
All data was taken from Google and the cafes are not ranked in any particular order.
1. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton
Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews - winning praise for their “tasty food” and “very nice staff.” Photo: Google
2. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton
This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “delicious” food. Photo: Google
3. Koo, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Koo has a 4.6/5 rating based on 297 Google reviews - winning praise for its “great atmosphere” and “food of the highest standard.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Café Nellie, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield
Café Nellie has a 4.9/5 rating based on 22 Google reviews. One customer said the food was “freshly made and the customer service was impeccable.” Photo: Brian Eyre