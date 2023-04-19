News you can trust since 1855
Happy ending as fire and rescue crew save dog stuck in Peak District river

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue crew have saved the scared dog and reunited the pooch with his owner.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 15:54 BST

New Mills Fire Station Crew got called out to reports of a dog stuck in the water in the Torrs, in the High Peak earlier today.

Two crew members rescued the dog from the river and returned him safely to his owner.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “A very happy ending for this pooch and his owner - great work New Mills Fire Station!”

