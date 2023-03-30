News you can trust since 1855
31 of the best cafes, bistros and restaurants for breakfast across Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to Google reviews

These are some of the most popular spots for breakfast across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 30th Mar 2023, 14:51 BST

Breakfast is certainly the most important meal of the day – and there is little more satisfying than finding the best local cafe to start your morning off with a delicious meal.

If you’re looking to explore the plentiful options across the county, these are 28 cafes, bistros and restaurants with the best ratings for their breakfast offerings.

READ THIS: 21 of the best hotels in Derbyshire and the Peak District

All information was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.”

1. Three Roofs Cafe, The Island, Castleton

This cafe has a 4.5/5 rating based on 804 Google reviews - winning customers over with their “nice breakfasts” and “friendly staff.” Photo: Google

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews. They are currently closed for refurbishment, but was described as a “great place to have a full English.”

2. Rose Cottage Cafe and Bistro, Cross Street, Castleton

Rose Cottage has a 4.6/5 rating based on 295 Google reviews. They are currently closed for refurbishment, but was described as a “great place to have a full English.” Photo: Google

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.”

3. Bottle & Thyme, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Bottle & Thyme has a 4.5/5 rating based on 501 Google reviews. One customer said they had a “delicious breakfast with great service” and praised the “excellent value for money.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The No10 Cafe & Restaurant has a 4.5/5 rating based on 354 Google reviews - with one customer describing their breakfasts as “wonderful.”

4. No10 Cafe & Restaurant, South Street, Chesterfield

The No10 Cafe & Restaurant has a 4.5/5 rating based on 354 Google reviews - with one customer describing their breakfasts as “wonderful.” Photo: Google

