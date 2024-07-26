30 pubs serving up the best food across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – according to our readers

By Tom Hardwick
Published 26th Jul 2024, 16:37 BST
These are the best pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District if you’re looking for a delicious meal – as voted for by Derbyshire Times readers.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are blessed with an array of great pubs – and we asked our readers to name which venues were serving up the best food.

These are 30 of the pubs that were recommended by Derbyshire Times readers for their food, and the venues are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of them this weekend?

A number of pubs were recommended for their food by DT readers.

1. Best pubs for food in Derbyshire

A number of pubs were recommended for their food by DT readers.Photo: Brian Eyre

One of our readers praised the food being served up at The Blind Bull in Little Hucklow.

2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow

One of our readers praised the food being served up at The Blind Bull in Little Hucklow.Photo: Brian Eyre

The Fox & Goose Inn was recommended by a number of respondents.

3. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley

The Fox & Goose Inn was recommended by a number of respondents.Photo: Google

The Hardwick Inn was another popular choice among our readers.

4. Hardwick Inn, Hardwick Park

The Hardwick Inn was another popular choice among our readers.Photo: Google

