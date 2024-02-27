The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.

To help you find the best places to eat in Derbyshire, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.

All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the best places for a roast dinner across the county.

The Prince of Wales, Baslow The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its "delicious food, excellent staff and good beer."

The Manners, Bakewell The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: "Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again."