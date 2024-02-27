The roast dinner is undoubtedly one of Britain’s best loved dishes – and Derbyshire is blessed with a number of great pubs serving up this culinary favourite.
To help you find the best places to eat in Derbyshire, we have pulled together a guide of venues from all corners of the county – that come highly recommended for their roasts.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order.
1. 50FB6169-A14C-413D-B5FE-E99D66E88A6F.jpeg
These are some of the best places for a roast dinner across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google
2. The Prince of Wales, Baslow
The Prince of Wales has a 4.5/5 rating based on 533 Google reviews - winning praise for its “delicious food, excellent staff and good beer.” Photo: Google
3. The Manners, Bakewell
The Manners has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,100 reviews. One customer said: “Top-notch Sunday lunch. Roast potatoes are the best and the beef was also 10/10. Would go again.” Photo: Google
4. Fox & Goose Inn, Wigley
The Fox & Goose Inn has a 4.4/5 rating based on 391 Google reviews - earning plaudits for its “lovely atmosphere” and “fantastic food.” Photo: Google