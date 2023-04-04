21 lost buildings of Chesterfield and north Derbyshire - from the AGD and Brad to Horns Bridge and the Trebor factory

These buildings were key landmarks for Chesterfield residents and visitors in bygone times.
As the years have passed, iconic buildings like the AGD and Brampton Brewery have been knocked down to make way for new developments and the march of progress.
Here we look back at 21 iconic buildings that used to grace the local skyline but are no longer around.
1. Brampton Brewery
Brampton Brewery once produced a quarter of a million pints every week. The site, between Wheatbridge Road and Chatsworth Road, is now occupied by the Matalan store Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society
2. AGD
One of Chesterfield's most memorable buildings was the AGD near Queens Park, seen here in 1966. .Its offical title was Chetwynd House, named after George Chetwynd (1824 – 1882) who came up with the idea of the postal order Photo: Chesterfield Library\R Wilsher
3. The Chesterfield Hotel
The most recent building to disappear from the town skyline, the Chesterfield Hotel was knocked down only this year. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Saltergate multi storey
Chesterfield's original Saltergate multi-storey car park seen here in 1991. The structure was demolished and a new car park built on the site, opening in 2019. Photo: Derbyshire Times