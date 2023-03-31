27 pubs and restaurants in Derbyshire and the Peak District that scooped top awards – as Michelin Guide 2023 announced
From CAMRA awards to featuring in the Michelin Guide, these pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.
Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.
READ THIS: 37 of the top rated beauty salons and beauticians in and around Chesterfield based on Google reviews
These are 27 award-winning venues across the county that have been acknowledged for their hard work, dedication and quality food and drink.