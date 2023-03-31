News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together
These restaurants and pubs have claimed a series of prestigious awards.
These restaurants and pubs have claimed a series of prestigious awards.
These restaurants and pubs have claimed a series of prestigious awards.

27 pubs and restaurants in Derbyshire and the Peak District that scooped top awards – as Michelin Guide 2023 announced

From CAMRA awards to featuring in the Michelin Guide, these pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:24 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

READ THIS: 37 of the top rated beauty salons and beauticians in and around Chesterfield based on Google reviews

These are 27 award-winning venues across the county that have been acknowledged for their hard work, dedication and quality food and drink.

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

1. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over.

2. Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen’s Street

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018.

3. Rose and Crown, Old Road

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Samuel Fox Country Inn, located in the Hope Valley, has received four AA gold stars and has previously been listed in the Michelin Guide - which praised its “flavourful, classic dishes”.

4. Samuel Fox Country Inn, Bradwell

The Samuel Fox Country Inn, located in the Hope Valley, has received four AA gold stars and has previously been listed in the Michelin Guide - which praised its “flavourful, classic dishes”. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
DerbyshirePeak DistrictCAMRAChesterfieldGoogle