37 of the top rated beauty salons and beauticians in and around Chesterfield based on Google reviews

Eyebrow tints, lash extensions, relaxing massages or gel nails – there are plenty of beauty salons and beauticians in and around Chesterfield who devote their working day to making you look good and feel great.
But how do you find the best one for the job? Word of mouth is always a winner as are the reviews which clients post on the web.
A search of Google reviews has uncovered many satisfied customers who have helped these beauty businesses to earn 5-star ratings.
1. Chesterfield
Beyond Lashes, St Thomas Street, Chesterfield, S40 3AH. The 5-star rating is based on 79 Google reviews. Hannah Green posted: "The first time I've ever had lash extensions, and I couldn't be more happier with them. I had the mega volume lash extensions and they're gorgeous." (Generic photo: Adobe Stock/Olesia Bech). Photo: Adobe Stock/Olesia Bech
2. Chesterfield
Skin & Tonic, 392 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8LF. The five-star rating was awarded to the salon above Elevation Hair on the basis of 50 Google reviews. Julie Hodson posted: "The most amazing facial I’ve ever had. Fantastic salon, really friendly and welcoming." (Generic photo: Adobe Stock/Drobot Dean) Photo: Adobe Stock/Drobot Dean
3. Chesterfield
The Pamper Shack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2AH. The 5-star rating is based on 41 Google reviews. Alison Lonsdale-Rush posted: "Amazing place. Friendly people, very attentive. A lovely place to relax and enjoy being pampered." Photo: Google
4. Chesterfield
One Nine Three Hair & Beauty, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 7JQ. The five-star rating is based on 26 Google reviews. Billie Fulwood wrote: " My birthday beauty (visit) was amazing as always - nails, toenails, facials, eyebrows." Photo: Google