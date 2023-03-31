News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
Less than a minute ago Donald Trump indicted: What is it and will he go to jail?
12 minutes ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
3 hours ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
3 hours ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
19 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
Brampton Beauty Retreat, Sarah Button of Button's Beauty who rents a chair in Pretty Frills, and The Pamper Shack are all based in Chesterfield and have been awarded 5-star ratings based on Google reviews.
Brampton Beauty Retreat, Sarah Button of Button's Beauty who rents a chair in Pretty Frills, and The Pamper Shack are all based in Chesterfield and have been awarded 5-star ratings based on Google reviews.
Brampton Beauty Retreat, Sarah Button of Button's Beauty who rents a chair in Pretty Frills, and The Pamper Shack are all based in Chesterfield and have been awarded 5-star ratings based on Google reviews.

37 of the top rated beauty salons and beauticians in and around Chesterfield based on Google reviews

Eyebrow tints, lash extensions, relaxing massages or gel nails – there are plenty of beauty salons and beauticians in and around Chesterfield who devote their working day to making you look good and feel great.

By Gay Bolton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 10:27 BST

But how do you find the best one for the job? Word of mouth is always a winner as are the reviews which clients post on the web.

A search of Google reviews has uncovered many satisfied customers who have helped these beauty businesses to earn 5-star ratings.

Beyond Lashes, St Thomas Street, Chesterfield, S40 3AH. The 5-star rating is based on 79 Google reviews. Hannah Green posted: "The first time I've ever had lash extensions, and I couldn't be more happier with them. I had the mega volume lash extensions and they're gorgeous." (Generic photo: Adobe Stock/Olesia Bech).

1. Chesterfield

Beyond Lashes, St Thomas Street, Chesterfield, S40 3AH. The 5-star rating is based on 79 Google reviews. Hannah Green posted: "The first time I've ever had lash extensions, and I couldn't be more happier with them. I had the mega volume lash extensions and they're gorgeous." (Generic photo: Adobe Stock/Olesia Bech). Photo: Adobe Stock/Olesia Bech

Photo Sales
Skin & Tonic, 392 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8LF. The five-star rating was awarded to the salon above Elevation Hair on the basis of 50 Google reviews. Julie Hodson posted: "The most amazing facial I’ve ever had. Fantastic salon, really friendly and welcoming." (Generic photo: Adobe Stock/Drobot Dean)

2. Chesterfield

Skin & Tonic, 392 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 8LF. The five-star rating was awarded to the salon above Elevation Hair on the basis of 50 Google reviews. Julie Hodson posted: "The most amazing facial I’ve ever had. Fantastic salon, really friendly and welcoming." (Generic photo: Adobe Stock/Drobot Dean) Photo: Adobe Stock/Drobot Dean

Photo Sales
The Pamper Shack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2AH. The 5-star rating is based on 41 Google reviews. Alison Lonsdale-Rush posted: "Amazing place. Friendly people, very attentive. A lovely place to relax and enjoy being pampered."

3. Chesterfield

The Pamper Shack, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, S40 2AH. The 5-star rating is based on 41 Google reviews. Alison Lonsdale-Rush posted: "Amazing place. Friendly people, very attentive. A lovely place to relax and enjoy being pampered." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
One Nine Three Hair & Beauty, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 7JQ. The five-star rating is based on 26 Google reviews. Billie Fulwood wrote: " My birthday beauty (visit) was amazing as always - nails, toenails, facials, eyebrows."

4. Chesterfield

One Nine Three Hair & Beauty, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, S41 7JQ. The five-star rating is based on 26 Google reviews. Billie Fulwood wrote: " My birthday beauty (visit) was amazing as always - nails, toenails, facials, eyebrows." Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 10
GoogleChesterfield