27 of the best places to eat across Chesterfield during 2025 – including pubs, restaurants and cafes

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:27 GMT
These are some of the best places to eat across Chesterfield in 2025 – according to Google reviews.

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat – whether you’re looking for light bites at a cafe, a hearty gastropub meal or restaurants serving a range of cuisines.

These are 27 of the best pubs, cafes and restaurants across Chesterfield – all of which were rated highly by customers on Google.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places in 2025?

1. Best places to eat in Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 388 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 388 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 698 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.”

3. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 698 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google

This town centre pub has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,385 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “excellent food.”

4. Market Pub, Chesterfield

This town centre pub has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,385 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “excellent food.” Photo: Google

