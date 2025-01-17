27 of the best places to eat across Chesterfield during 2025 – including pubs, restaurants and cafes

Chesterfield is full of great places to eat – whether you’re looking for light bites at a cafe, a hearty gastropub meal or restaurants serving a range of cuisines.

These are 27 of the best pubs, cafes and restaurants across Chesterfield – all of which were rated highly by customers on Google.

All data was taken from Google and the eateries are not ranked in any particular order – will you be visiting any of these places in 2025?

1 . Best places to eat in Chesterfield These Chesterfield eateries are among some of the best in the town - according to their Google reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Sicily Restaurant has a 4.8/5 rating based on 388 Google reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Odyssey has a 4.8/5 rating based on 698 Google reviews - winning praise for its “amazing food” and “huge portions.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Market Pub, Chesterfield This town centre pub has a 4.5/5 rating based on 1,385 Google reviews - and was recommended for its “excellent food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales