There are some great country pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and we’ve picked out some of the best for you to visit over the festive period.

Derbyshire is home to a number of lovely country pubs – with visitors and residents able to find a place that suits their needs in almost every corner of the county.

These are 26 of the best country pubs in the area to try out – perfect places to escape from the cold weather after a winter hike, or to enjoy a festive get-together.

All data was taken from Google and the venues are not ranked in any particular order.

1 . Country pubs These are some of the best rated country pubs in the county. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google Photo Sales

2 . The Bulls Head, Monyash The Bulls Head has a 4.6/5 rating based on 1,100 Google reviews. It was described as a “beautiful, traditional and friendly pub in the heart of the Peak District”, where “well-behaved dogs are welcome.” Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . The Bridge Inn, Calver The Bridge Inn has a 4.2/5 rating based on 685 Google reviews - with the dog-friendly venue earning plaudits for its “lovely food.” Photo: Google Photo Sales