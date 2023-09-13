News you can trust since 1855
These are just some of the award-winning venues across the area.

25 pubs and restaurants that have won top awards across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – including those listed in the AA, Michelin and CAMRA guides

These pubs and restaurants have been recognised as some of the finest across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – scooping CAMRA awards and featuring in the Michelin Guide.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peaks are home to a host of well-renowned pubs and restaurants – offering everything from authentic country inns to high-end fine dining.

These are 25 award-winning venues across the county that have ranked among the best pubs in the region – and eateries acknowledged for their quality culinary offerings.

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil.

1. Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road

The Chesterfield Arms - found on the edge of the town centre - was named the town’s pub of the year for 2023 by CAMRA. The venue has won the award for three consecutive years, and is also home to a micro-brewery called Resting Devil. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over.

2. Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen’s Street

The Neptune Beer Emporium was named as Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year in 2020. In May 2022, the pub changed hands - with new landlords Jason ‘Jay’ Davies and Sally Ruane-Davies taking over. Photo: Google

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018.

3. Rose and Crown, Old Road

The Rose and Crown - operated by the nearby Brampton Brewery - scooped Chesterfield CAMRA’s pub of the year award in 2018. Photo: Google

The Old Vicarage was recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.”

4. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway

The Old Vicarage was recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences.” Photo: Google

