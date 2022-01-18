Emma Clarke, the landlady at the Chesterfield Arms, is poised to be presented with the 2022 award in February.

The honour comes at an exciting time for the Newbold Road pub which is due to launch its new micro-brewery, run by Emma’s husband, Josh, who is an experienced brewer.

This is the third time that the Chesterfield Arms has won the town’s pub of the year award from CAMRA, previously scooping the honour in 2012 and 2010.

Darren Siseman, chairman of the Chesterfield and district branch of CAMRA, said: “The award was not made in 2021, with pubs being shut, so the winner was rolled over.”

Pubs in 21 areas of the town and outlying villages including Wingerworth, Brimington, Hollingwood and Holmewood are eligible for the award.

Each member of the CAMRA branch nominates up to three pubs in the “Chesterfield” category and three in the “district” category. Judges, who are CAMRA members and have no affiliation to the shortlisted hostelries, choose three finalists then visit and score each of the pubs on the same date and time.

Looking back over a quarter of a century, which is how far that we’ve been able to trace the records of winners, there used to be just one award given out in the CAMRA branch’s annual awards and this was for the Chesterfield and district pub of the year.

Over the years the Arkwright Arms at Duckmanton and the Old Poets Corner in Ashover have each won the title four times. The award has gone as far afield as The Lathkil Hotel in Over Haddon, near Bakewell.

How many of the winning pubs have you visited over the years?

1. 2022 Emma Clarke, landlady of the Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, Chesterfield (www.chesterfieldarms.co.uk) Photo: JPIMedia Photo Sales

2. 2020 The Neptune Beer Emporium on St Helen's Street, Chesterfield (https://neptunebeeremporium.co.uk). Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. 2019 The Real Ale Corner, Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (www.facebook.com/the-real-ale-corner). Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. 2018 Rose and Crown, Old Road, Brampton, Chesterfield (www.roseandcrownbrampton.co.uk). Photo: Google Photo Sales