Owners of popular Chesterfield venue celebrate after being named CAMRA pub of the year

The Chesterfield Arms was named the town’s CAMRA pub of the year.

Emma and Josh Clarke are the business owners of the Chesterfield Arms on Newbold Road, which was named pub of the year by the Chesterfield branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

Josh said: “It’s a great accolade to have. Obviously CAMRA is about real ale, but pubs these days aren’t just either alehouses or bars, we like to do a mixture of everything.

“That being said, real ale is very important to us. We sell the biggest selection of that compared to anything else, and it is nice to be recognised, especially after the last couple of years that this trade has had.

Josh said the award was appreciated after the difficulties caused by the pandemic.

“We've had to do things differently to accommodate different rules and regulations, and then try and make it safe and accommodating for everybody coming in, so to get this award after that struggle does mean a lot.”

Josh said it was encouraging to know that customers are enjoying the offering at the Chesterfield Arms, and hoped the award might help boost the pub’s popularity amongst visitors to the town.

“To some people it's a small thing, but for us, it’s an acknowledgment that what we’re doing is along the right track. We’re not going to please everyone, but it's an indicator that we’re doing some things right at least.

“The award gets publicised quite a bit and visitors to the area often seek out the current pub of the year. Hopefully, any tourists heading our way this new year might pop in to see us, whereas previously, with us being out of the town centre, they might have passed us by without even seeing us.”