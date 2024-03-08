Derbyshire is home to pubs that have served thirsty punters for centuries, standing the test of time and building remarkable histories over the years.
A number of haunted pubs can also be found across the county, after being revealed by Dr Paul Lee – the author of ‘UK Haunted Hospitality.’
His book covers over 800 pubs and clubs across the UK where apparitions, ghosts and spectral beings have been seen – including a number of Derbyshire venues.
He also incudes the details of how each pub became haunted – recounting some of the dark tales that explain the supernatural experiences of landlords, staff and customers alike.
25 of Derbyshire’s most storied pubs are listed below – will you be visiting any of them over the coming weeks?
Historic pubs can be found in all corners of the county - some of which are said to be haunted. Photo: Brian Eyre/Google
2. The Rutland, Chesterfield
The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor. Paul wrote: “One of the ghosts is nicknamed ‘Fred’ and is a man in a dark cloak; the other is a young woman in white who descends the stairs and walks past the bar. During renovations, workers would be agitated to find their tools vanishing, only to discover them later in different locations. Glasses have moved in the bar and then tumble to the ground without breaking, and the water to the ice maker has been found turned off, as have the gas taps.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Ye Olde Nags Head, Castleton
Another 17th century coaching inn to feature on this list, the Olde Nags Head is situated in the heart of Castleton. Photo: Google
4. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
This lovingly-restored venue was opened as an inn back in the 12th century - making it one of the oldest pubs in Derbyshire. Photo: Brian Eyre