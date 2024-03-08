2 . The Rutland, Chesterfield

The Rutland has been a pub since 1870, but the building has stood for longer than that - previously serving as the home of Chesterfield’s Mayor. Paul wrote: “One of the ghosts is nicknamed ‘Fred’ and is a man in a dark cloak; the other is a young woman in white who descends the stairs and walks past the bar. During renovations, workers would be agitated to find their tools vanishing, only to discover them later in different locations. Glasses have moved in the bar and then tumble to the ground without breaking, and the water to the ice maker has been found turned off, as have the gas taps.” Photo: Brian Eyre