Former M&S store on Chesterfield’s High Street up for rent after laying empty for 16 months

The former Marks and Spencer store on High Street in Chesterfield town centre closed its doors permanently in November 2022, as the high street retailer moved to a new premises at the Ravenside Retail Park.

The relocation was divisive at the time. While some Chesterfield residents were pleased that M&S would maintain their presence in the area, others were concerned that the move would have a detrimental impact on the town centre.

The prominent building has remained empty since then, with rumours that Sports Direct might move there not materialising – and it has now been listed for rent by Savills estate agents.

Savills have confirmed that the property is available as a whole, or could be split into different sections – potentially allowing for a number of businesses to occupy the premises.