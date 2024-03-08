Serial shoplifter banned from Chesterfield stores after spate of thefts
David Annetts, of St Augustines Mount in Chesterfield, was handed a three-year order Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, 7 March.
The order bans the 43-year-old from entering the Ravenside Retail Park on Markham Road, The Pavements Shopping Centre, as well as any of the stores on Lordsmill Street and from Low Pavement in the town centre.
A CBO is an order designed to tackle the most serious and persistent anti-social individuals where their behaviour has brought them before a criminal court. Failure to comply with the conditions of a Criminal Behaviour Order is an arrestable offence which could result in a prison sentence, a fine or both.
The order was sought by officers from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, due to Annetts’ high level of offending and offences committed over a 17-month period.
If you see David Annetts’ breaching these conditions, police are asking members of the public to report it to them via one of the following methods: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page; X (Twitter) – direct message the Derbyshire Police contact centre via @DerPolContact or Phone – you can speak to officers by calling the non emergency contact number on 101
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.