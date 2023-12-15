We asked our readers for the best restaurants and places to eat in Chesterfield – and these are the spots they chose.

There are some fantastic places to eat and drink across Chesterfield – with something to satisfy almost everyone’s tastes.

Derbyshire Times readers have revealed some of their favourites – so we have rounded up 25 of the most popular for you to try next.

The list can be found below – and these eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield Odyssey was a popular choice among our readers - a must-try for those who enjoy Greek cuisine.

Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield Chesters is an award-winning fish and chip shop - and was also chosen by our readers as one of their favourite places to eat in the town.