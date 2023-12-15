News you can trust since 1855
25 of the best restaurants and places to eat across Chesterfield – voted for by Derbyshire Times readers

We asked our readers for the best restaurants and places to eat in Chesterfield – and these are the spots they chose.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:33 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:34 GMT

There are some fantastic places to eat and drink across Chesterfield – with something to satisfy almost everyone’s tastes.

Derbyshire Times readers have revealed some of their favourites – so we have rounded up 25 of the most popular for you to try next.

The list can be found below – and these eateries are not ranked in any particular order.

These are some of the eateries recommended by our readers.

1. Popular places to eat

These are some of the eateries recommended by our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

Odyssey was a popular choice among our readers - a must-try for those who enjoy Greek cuisine.

2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Odyssey was a popular choice among our readers - a must-try for those who enjoy Greek cuisine. Photo: Google

Chesters is an award-winning fish and chip shop - and was also chosen by our readers as one of their favourite places to eat in the town.

3. Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Chesters is an award-winning fish and chip shop - and was also chosen by our readers as one of their favourite places to eat in the town. Photo: Brian Eyre

Giorgio’s made it onto the list - one of the many great Italian restaurants across Chesterfield.

4. Giorgio’s, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Giorgio’s made it onto the list - one of the many great Italian restaurants across Chesterfield. Photo: Google

